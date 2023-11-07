Odessan accused of raping 11-year-old

Nov. 6—An Odessa man was arrested Sunday after an 11-year-old girl accused him of raping her a year ago and continuing to be inappropriate with her over the ensuing months.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, someone told authorities on Aug. 5 that they found the child in a bathroom with a bottle of sleeping medication next to her shortly after she'd told them she "couldn't be here anymore."

The reportee stated the girl said Luis Gonzalez Martinez, 55, had raped her a year earlier and he'd been touching her ever since, the report stated.

During an interview with a forensic examiner, the girl said Martinez raped her in a shed and guilted her into remaining silent by asking her if she wanted him to go to jail, the report stated. After the rape, Martinez would kiss her neck frequently.

The girl said Martinez had been investigated for sexually assaulting another child in the past, the report stated.

Police spoke with one witness who reported seeing Martinez kiss the girl's neck and another witness who reported finding multiple pornographic Google searches on Martinez's phone, the report stated.

Detectives got a search warrant for Martinez's phone and found multiple pornographic searches on his phone along with photographs of Martinez's erect penis, the report stated.

Martinez denied the allegations made about him, the report stated.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child. He remained in the Ector County jail Monday night on a $75,000 surety bond.