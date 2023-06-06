Odessan accused of repeatedly ramming motorist

Jun. 5—A 20-year-old Odessa man was arrested early Saturday morning after another man told police he followed him more than four miles and rammed his truck repeatedly.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, dispatchers received a 911 call about a "rolling disturbance" around 3 a.m. Saturday and officers caught up with the parties at 8th Street and Dixie Boulevard.

The driver of a GMC 1500, Juan Salazar, told an officer he was driving east from West Loop 338 on Eighth Street when the driver of a Ford F150 got in front of him and breaking, causing him to rear-end him, the report stated.

Salazar, who appeared intoxicated, told the officer he continued to follow the Ford and crashed into it to make the driver stop and exchange information, the report stated.

Once they got close to 8th and Dixie, Salazar said he rammed the Ford's back quarter panel "like the police do" to render the vehicle inoperable, the report stated.

According to the report, Salazar said when the driver of the Ford got out, he tried to tackle him, but failed and the other man ended up taking him to the ground. That's when officers arrived, he said.

The other driver, a 19-year-old Odessan, told officers he and Salazar got into a verbal argument while driving from the Loop and Salazar rammed him three or four times, the report stated. He said he got blocked in at 8th and Dixie and Salazar rammed him one more time.

He also said Salazar initiated a fight after they both got out of their trucks.

Salazar was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Salazar was released from the Ector County jail after posting surety bonds totaling $25,500.