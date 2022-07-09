Odessan accused of sexual assault of a child

Jul. 8—A 20-year-old Odessa man was arrested Wednesday after a woman told authorities she caught him and her 15-year-old babysitter rushing to get dressed and an investigation revealed a sexual relationship between the two.

According to Ector County Sheriff's Office records, the woman came home unexpectedly July 2 and when she confronted the unknown man in her home about the girl's age, he fled.

During a subsequent interview with Harmony Home personnel, the 15-year-old girl said she'd met James Dalton Foreman at the mall about a month ago and had been exchanging messages with him on Facebook.

According to the report, Foreman came to see her while she was babysitting in the 8100 block of North Andrews Highway and they had sex.

Foreman confessed to having sex with the girl on the couch, the report stated.

Foreman was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of sexual assault of a child Wednesday and released on Thursday after posting a $25,000 surety bond.