Odessan accused of sexually assaulting second child

Jul. 23—An Odessa man who was arrested in June for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl is now accused of sexually assaulting her 5-year-old sister.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, Weldon William Needham, 39, was arrested after the older girl told a forensic interviewer he had touched her under her clothes "a lot of times" and a sexual assault nurse examiner found physical evidence to corroborate her story.

Needham was arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a child and he was released from the Ector County jail after posting a $100,000 surety bond.

On July 13, the 5-year-old's mother went to authorities after the little girl said Needham had touched her "honey" and digitally penetrated her.

A sexual assault nurse examiner found physical evidence supporting the child's story on July 17, the report stated.

Needham was arrested on suspicion of a second count of aggravated sexual assault of a child Wednesday. He was released Friday after posting a $100,000 surety bond.