Odessan accused of shooting at man

Mar. 25—A 27-year-0ld Odessa woman was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Monday after shooting at a man she thought had burglarized her home.

Odessa Police Department records indicate officers were dispatched to Medical Center Hospital shortly before 10 p.m. about a gunshot victim and a minute later dispatchers received a call from Alexandra Arenivas saying she'd just shot at people who had returned to her home after burglarizing it earlier.

When officers went to Arenivas' home in the 500 block of Hillcrest Avenue, she told them she'd filed a burglary report earlier in the day and had left the home for a period of time. When she came home, she found a vehicle sitting at the curb and a man walking back and forth on the side street in front of her house.

Believing the man to be her burglar, Arenivas told an officer she confronted the man on the sidewalk. He told her he'd dropped something, the report stated. When she asked him if he'd burglarized her house, a man in the passenger seat of the vehicle got into the driver's seat and told the other man "Let's go, we got to go."

She shot at the man on the sidewalk twice, including once as he ran and got into the car, but she thought she'd missed him both times, Arenivas told an officer.

Officers searched the vehicle and discovered one bullet hole in the driver's side window, according to the report.

The man sitting in the driver's seat was struck once and was driven to the hospital by his companion.

Arenivas was released from the Ector County jail on Monday after posting a $20,000 surety bond.