Odessan accused of shooting uncle, twice

Jun. 5—A 21-year-old Odessa man was arrested early Saturday morning after his uncle accused him of shooting him in the leg and foot.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, Michael Robert Jay Whinery's grandmother called 911 around 2:15 a.m. Saturday from a home in the 4000 block of East Everglade Avenue to say he'd shot her son.

The woman and Whinery's uncle, 40, told officers Whinery was assaulting Whinery's 18-year-old girlfriend and became upset when the uncle intervened and separated the two.

The alleged victim said Whinery held a revolver to his stomach and after he pushed it away, Whinery shot him in the left leg, the report stated. He was shot in the right foot during a subsequent struggle for the gun, he said.

The uncle told officers he got the gun away and put it into a drawer and his nephew fled, the report stated.

Whinery's girlfriend helped officers locate him at an apartment in the 4800 block of Oakwood Drive and he confessed, the report stated.

Whinery was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a misdemeanor family violence assault charge. He remained in the Ector County jail Monday evening on a $30,000 surety bond.