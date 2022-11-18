Odessan accused of stabbing father

Nov. 17—An Odessa man was arrested Tuesday evening after his father told authorities he stabbed him multiple times in the back while his father was trying to help him.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, Luciano Chavez's stepfather called 911 around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday because he'd been speaking with Chavez on the phone and thought he'd heard a gunshot.

When officers arrived, Chavez told officers his father had kicked in his door and assaulted him and he'd stabbed him multiple times in self-defense, the report stated.

Chavez's father, however, said he went over to the apartment on John Ben Sheppherd because Chavez's mother asked him to check on their son, the report stated.

According to the partially redacted report, the father told officers he kicked open the door after he "observed Luciano actively trying" to do something with "a black cloth-like belt." Officers observed two puncture wounds and a 3-4 inch laceration on the father's back.

Although Chavez's father said he would not be seeking charges, the report indicates Chavez was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon "to prevent any further violence." An emergency protective order was also completed.

The charge is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. Chavez remained in the Ector County jail Thursday on a $25,000 surety bond.