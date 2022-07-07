Odessan accused of stabbing friend

Jul. 6—A 30-year-old Odessa man was arrested early Sunday morning after another local man was repeatedly stabbed on the east side of town.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, residents living in the 1400 block of Englewood Lane called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday after a 43-year-old friend of theirs showed up at their house saying he'd just been stabbed by John Ryan Fel, 30.

When officers arrived, they found the man covered in blood near the garage and he'd been stabbed in the chest and hip and slashed on the leg, the report stated.

During an interview at the hospital, the man said he'd been drinking beer with some friends in the 3100 block of Eisenhower Road when Fel inexplicably reached around from behind and stabbed him in the chest. When he turned around, the man told officers Fel stabbed him in the hip, causing him to flee the scene and drive himself three miles to his other friends' home on Englewood.

According to the report, officers found Fel at the Eisenhower residence and he told them the man who'd been stabbed attacked him after he walked away from a verbal fight with him. Fel admitted he grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the man multiple times.

Fel was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in the Ector County jail as of Wednesday on a $25,000 surety bond.