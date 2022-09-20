Odessan accused of stealing $360,00 of steel

Sep. 19—An Odessa man was arrested Sunday after a witness reported seeing him stealing $360,000 worth of carbon steel joints in July.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office affidavit, the owner of Oil Dog Pipe Rentals told deputies back in July he was going through his shipping and receiving invoices when he noticed carbon steel joints were missing. The man said he was told by deputies a witness saw forklift operator Juan Diaz, 28, placing the pipes onto a semi-truck and leaving the premises.

According to the affidavit, the owner of Oil Dog Pipe Rentals never gave Diaz consent to take the pipes and he wanted to pursue theft charges against him.

Diaz was arrested and booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of theft of property over $300,000, a Class 1 felony punishable by a prison sentence of five years to life. As of Monday morning, no bail had yet been set.