Odessan accused of strangling girlfriend

Nov. 6—An Odessa man is facing multiple assault charges after his girlfriend accused him of strangling her one night and pointing a gun at her and assaulting her the next day.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, 911 dispatchers received a call around 8:30 a.m. Oct. 28 from the Brady Station Apartments and they could hear a man in the background yelling in the background for six minutes while calling a woman a derogatory name. They also received a text from the phone with the single word of "help."

When officers arrived, the 911 caller told them she'd been arguing with her boyfriend, Julius Rey Rendon, 24, for a few days and the night before he'd strangled her before they both left their apartment, the report stated.

They came back to the apartment later that night and he took the couch while she took the bed, the report stated. The 23-year-old woman said she woke up when Rendon threw something heavy at her and pointed a gun at her while telling her she needed to get her stuff and leave.

After Rendon went to work, the woman said she texted to tell him she needed a day to move out. However, she told officers Rendon came back to the apartment and began throwing things, the report stated.

According to the report, the woman said she called police and when she went outside to wait for officers, he pulled her hair and took the phone out of her hand.

Officers found injuries to the woman's neck, head, nose and hip, the report stated. They also noticed she had loose hair coming out where she said Rendon had pulled it.

Officers sought several warrants for Rendon when they couldn't immediately find him.

On Saturday, an Odessa officer recognized Rendon while Rendon was driving a Chevrolet Impala and knowing he had warrants, pulled him over.

After noticing the smell of marijuana coming from the car, the officer searched it and found two guns in the car and a small amount of marijuana.

Rendon was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault impeding breath, assault causing bodily injury, interfering with an emergency request for assistance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.

Rendon remained in the jail Monday night on surety bonds totaling $62,000.