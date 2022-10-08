Odessan accused of theft

Oct. 7—An Odessa man was arrested Wednesday after being accused back in July of stealing a truck and breaking into a house while out on bond in a theft of property case.

According to Ector County Sheriff's Office reports, an employee with Ranger Energy Services on West Murphy Street called deputies on July 19 and reported a Ford F-550 had been stolen. Deputies spotted the truck on July 26 pulling into a business on FM 1936, but the driver fled.

One day earlier, a woman had called the sheriff's office to report she saw a man identified as William Boyd Simmons Jr., 42, prying a door open at her uninhabited residence on West Hubnik Road via her security cameras, according to the report. She told deputies that when she arrived at the home, she saw Simmons and another man who had been inside the house leave. She also discovered tools and an air compressor were missing from the house and a storage shed, the report stated.

On July 29, deputies identified Simmons as the man who stole the Ford pickup and deputies sought warrants for Simmons' arrest on Aug. 8 in both cases.

Simmons was arrested Wednesday on unauthorized use of a vehicle and burglary of a building, both of which are state jail felonies punishable by a prison term of six months to two years.

He was booked into the Ector County jail on those charges and a failure to appear warrant in a 2021 theft of property case. In that case, Simmons is accused of stealing two pickup trucks, an MG convertible, an ATV and various tools. All together, the property is valued at somewhere between $30,000 and $150,000.

Simmons is being held without bond in the theft case and on surety bonds totaling $5,000 in the more recent cases.