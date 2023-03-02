Odessan accused in theft

Mar. 1—An Odessa man with a history of theft convictions was arrested Friday on a new theft charge after leading officers on a short chase.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety records, James Remington Horne, 33, has a criminal history going back to 2004 and has done several prison stints in Huntsville for theft, stealing vehicles, evading arrest and burglary. He was most recently sent to prison for four years in 2017 for stealing a trailer valued at more than $30,000.

On Friday, Odessa Police Department detectives received a tip a stolen trailer was parked in the 13000 block of West Wintergreen. According to an OPD report, detectives and Ector County Sheriff's Office deputies confirmed it was parked next to a Chevrolet Silverado registered to Horne that had been seen on video hauling the trailer off.

Horne, who was laying down in the pickup, refused to get out and drove through a field with the truck, the report stated. When Horne got to a dead end, he took off on foot, but was arrested with the help of a canine officer.

Horne was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, evading with two or more previous convictions and theft with two more more prior convictions. He remains in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $35,000.