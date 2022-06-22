Odessan accused of threatening husband with gun

Jun. 21—An Odessa woman was arrested Monday after her husband called 911 to say she'd threatened him with his shotgun.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Garden Lane around 7 p.m. Monday after receiving a call about a person with a gun.

When officers arrived, they spoke with an 8-year-old in the house who told them that Akira Harrison, 22, got into an argument with her 47-year-old husband and during the argument Harrison grabbed a shotgun and said to him, "If you don't need me, then I don't need you."

Officers found Harrison's husband at a different location. According to the report, he told them that while he and his wife were arguing, she grabbed a knife, he pushed her away and then walked to the garage to get away from her. He said Harrison punched him in the face, grabbed his shotgun from their bedroom and because he didn't want to be shot in front of the children in the home, got in his car and left to call the police.

Harrison was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday afternoon on a $25,000 surety bond.