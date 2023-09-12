Odessan accused of threatening officers with knife

Sep. 11—An Odessa man was arrested Saturday after police said he threatened officers while armed with a knife and a Bible.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers were summoned to the 1400 block of West 13th Street because a man was acting irrationally.

When officers arrived, Allen Antonio Puebla, 42, was pacing on the sidewalk with the Bible in one hand and the knife in the other, the report stated. He refused to answer the officers' commands and they used less-than-lethal means to take him into custody.

Puebla was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

He remained in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $50,000 Monday night.