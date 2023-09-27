Odessan accused of threats against son

Sep. 26—A 72-year-old Odessa man could face up to 20 years in prison after his son told police he repeatedly threatened to kill him with a kitchen knife during an argument over air conditioning.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a disturbance call from the 600 block of Beal Street shortly before 1 a.m. Sept. 15.

When they got there, Arthur Nickerson's son, 52, told them his father was upset about him using the air conditioning too much and in the middle of arguing with him, his father told him, "I've got something for you," left and returned with a kitchen knife, the report stated.

The man said his father kept saying he was going to kill him and he believed him, the report stated.

When officers spoke to Nickerson, he said if they hadn't showed up when they did there would have been a homicide, the report stated.

Nickerson complained his son used the air conditioning too much, disrespects him and has been living off of him for several years, the report stated.

Officers obtained a warrant for Nickerson because he began having heart problems on the way to the hospital, the report stated.

Nickerson was booked into the Ector County jail Saturday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

He remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday night on a $20,000 surety bond.