Odessan accused of using golf club on girlfriend

May 31—A 22-year-old Odessa man with a history of domestic violence was arrested Sunday morning after his girlfriend and a witness told police he attacked her with a golf club.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an unidentified person called 911 around 11 a.m. Sunday to report an assault was taking place at West Third Street and Blackstone Avenue.

When officers arrived, a 19-year-old woman said she and Carlos Demetrio Orozco began fighting over property inside their vehicle and during the argument Orozco began punching her in the head, arm, leg and back, the report stated. She also told officers Orozco tried to literally kick her out of the car and he got a golf club off the backseat and began hitting her legs and body with it.

The 911 caller, who asked not to be identified, gave a recorded interview with the officers. They said they witnessed Orozco punching the woman and attacking her with the golf club, the report stated.

The woman had fresh scratches and bruises to her face, neck, shoulder and arm, the report stated.

"The back of her head had multiple knots and bumps and (her) left side behind her ear area was swollen," the report stated. "(She) stated that Orozco had been assaulting her since Monday, May 22."

Orozco, who also had a blackjack and brass knuckles in his possession, was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

He remained in the jail Wednesday on a $100,000 surety bond.

According to Ector County District Court records, Orozco was placed on seven years deferred adjudication in September after pleading guilty to assaulting a different woman he was dating in December 2021. He'd been convicted of assaulting her in May 2021, too.