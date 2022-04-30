Odessan arrested on aggravated assault charges

Apr. 29—An Odessa man was arrested on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after his sister told police he threatened her with a gun and a knife.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, John Alexander Almendarez's daughter called 911 around 12:40 a.m. April 23 to report her father was "going crazy" and threatening to hurt her mom. She also said her father, 37, had slapped her aunt.

When officers arrived to their home in the 6100 block of Mesa Street, the aunt flagged an officer down. She told the officer her brother and sister-in-law had begun arguing because her brother had been flirting with a waitress at a bar. When she tried to mediate once they got home, the woman told officers he pulled out a gun, pulled the slide back and pointed it at her, the report stated.

Her brother put the gun away, but then slapped her, grabbed a knife and came at her with the knife pointed at her, the woman told police.

Officers spoke to other witnesses who corroborated the aunt's version of events and Almendarez was booked into the Ector County jail. He was released later the same day on a $30,000 surety bond.