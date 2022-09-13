Odessan arrested on arson charge

Sep. 12—A 49-year-old Odessa man was arrested Saturday on an arson charge after police found evidence he'd intentionally set his mattress on fire.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, someone from the La Casa Bonita Apartments on North Dixie Boulevard called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to report a disturbance.

When officers arrived, Kerai Baulechong's wife told them he'd locked himself inside a bedroom and was lighting things on fire, the report stated.

When Baulechong came outside, he told them he'd been lighting clothes on fire to call for help and officers found a mattress had caught on fire, according to the report.

Baulechong was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of arson of a habitation, a Class 1 felony punishable by five years to life in prison. He remain in custody as of Monday morning and is being held on a $50,000 surety bond.