Odessan arrested on assault charges

Jun. 21—A 30-year-old Odessa man was arrested on multiple aggravated assault charges Monday after family members told authorities he threatened them with kitchen knives.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, police responded to the 1500 block of East Fifth Street around 9 a.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call from the family of Paul Anthony Garza Jr.

The family told officers they were sitting in the living room talking when they saw Garza shaking a set of kitchen knives. According to the report, the family told officers Garza then grabbed several of the knifes with both hands and came at them, stating "If you keep disrespecting me, I will kill you."

At least one of the family members thought Garza was on drugs and all of them said they feared for their lives, the report stated.

Garza was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of Tuesday afternoon, no bond had yet been set.