Odessan arrested in connection with burglaries

Feb. 6—An Odessa man who was given a chance by two separate judges last year was arrested last week in connection with four car burglaries and a theft case.

According to Ector County District Court records, Dylan Daniels, 30, was placed on 10 years' community supervision in April 2022 by Judge Justin Low after he pleaded guilty in connection with a December 2021 theft case.

Three months later, Daniels was indicted in connection with a November 2021 home burglary and in October now retired Judge James Rush placed Daniels on 10 years' of intensive probation after he pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors sought warrants for Daniels' arrest on Dec. 6 after police alleged he broke into four pickup trucks on Nov. 4, failed to report to his probation officer and failed to make his monthly fee payment, court records show.

In addition, a warrant was issued for Daniels when he was indicted Jan. 24 for allegedly stealing tools, equipment, clothing and shoes on the same day he was accused of breaking into the vehicles.

According to Odessa Police reports, Daniels was linked to the vehicle burglaries after a Yeti cooler that had been stolen from one of the trucks was placed up for sale on Facebook by someone using the name "Da'fire N Da'Queen." Officers confirmed the person from the Facebook page and the person seen on surveillance videos committing the burglaries was Daniels, reports indicate.

On Wednesday, officers went into a residence to search for Daniels, but he escaped through a hole in a bedroom floor and ran away, reports indicate. He was caught and booked into the Ector County jail on the warrants and on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction. OPD records indicate that because he had 0.60 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, he was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Daniels remains in custody.