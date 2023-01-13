Odessan arrested on drug charge

Jan. 12—A traffic stop led to the arrest last week of an Odessa man on a drug charge that carries a potential prison sentence of five years to life.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives pulled a Dodge Charger over Jan. 5 because the driver failed to stop at the proper place at West University Boulevard and Alturas Avenue. When they spoke with the people inside the Charger, they smelled marijuana and during a subsequent search found 4.9 grams of M30 pills and 0.3 ounces of marijuana.

Gerardo Ignacio Rojas, a passenger in the car, told detectives the pills were his and he sells them, the report stated.

Rojas was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held in the Ector County jail on a $75,000 surety bond and a U.S. Marshals hold.