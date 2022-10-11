Odessan arrested on drug charges

Oct. 10—An officer sent to check on the welfare of a man outside a local bar at 4 a.m. Saturday ended up seizing 42 grams of cocaine and making an arrest.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, the officer dispatched to The Roxx on East University Boulevard found Sergio Castaneda Venegas, 34, asleep behind the wheel of his pickup truck. When the officer woke him up, Venegas leaned forward to get his cell phone and the officer saw a clear bag containing multiple bags of a white powdery substance, the report stated.

The officer weighed the substance he believed to be cocaine and it weighed 42 grams, which is more than a user amount, the report stated. In addition, since the cocaine was also individually bagged, Venegas was arrested on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substances, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.

The drug charge is a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison.

Venegas remained in the Ector County jail Monday on a $75,000 surety bond.