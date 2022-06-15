Odessan arrested following argument

Jun. 14—A 42-year-old Odessa woman was arrested Friday after neighbor told police she pulled a gun on her and three children.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a resident of the 900 block of East 21st Street called 911 and said she'd gotten into an argument with Annie Diaz about parking.

The woman told officers that during the argument Diaz pulled a small black handgun from a black case and pointed it at her, two 15-year-olds and her 12-year-old daughter, causing them to fear for their lives and retreat into the house.

Diaz told officers that when she arrived home, she'd discovered her neighbor had blocked her driveway and she asked him to move. At that point, Diaz said she thought the man had a gun in his front pocket and she said she yelled that if he did have a gun, she had a "legal gun" with her.

According to the report, Diaz said the gun was in her purse and officers found a Ruger handgun in her purse that matched the description provided by the victims.

Diaz was arrested on suspicion of four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was released from the Ector County jail Saturday after posting surety bonds totaling $100,000.