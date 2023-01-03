Odessan arrested following chase

Jan. 2—An Odessa man was arrested early Thursday morning on a drug charge after leading police on a foot chase following a traffic stop.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer pulled David Shaw, 44, over on East 53rd Street around 3 a.m. Thursday and during a subsequent search she found 8.2 grams of methamphetamine in a cigarette box in Shaw's jacket pocket.

When she tried to detain Shaw, he ran away from her, the report stated. Another officer caught Shaw in the 1500 block of East 52nd Street a short time later.

Shaw was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest. The drug charge is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and the other charge is a misdemeanor. He remains in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $37,000.