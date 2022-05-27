Odessan arrested following suspicious death

May 27—A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury Thursday after a 55-year-old man was found dead.

According to the Odessa Police Department, authorities believe Anthony Jimenez and Jimmy Jimenez were involved in a fight recently and Jimmy Jimenez was found dead shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

"Due to the circumstances of the call and the state of the scene, officers are investigating this as a suspicious death," OPD officials said in a news release.

An autopsy has been scheduled.