Odessan arrested, gun seized

Oct. 11—An Odessa man was arrested Saturday, one week after his girlfriend accused him of putting a gun to her head.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a call about a man with a gun around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at an apartment on Hunter Miller Way.

When officers arrived, they found Kenneth Paiva, 30, in a hallway holding a gun in one hand and a woman by the arm in the other hand, the report stated.

The woman, 27, told officers Paiva grabbed her by the neck while they were arguing and also put the gun to her head, according to the report. Officers saw bruises, scratches and red marks on her neck.

Officers seized a 9 mm Luger, the report stated.

Paiva was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He remained in the Ector County jail Monday on a $50,000 surety bond.