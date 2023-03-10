Odessan arrested on multiple warrants

Mar. 9—A 47-year-old Odessa man was arrested on multiple warrants Tuesday stemming from a November incident in which he tried to avoid police by darting onto a stranger's property with his SUV.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, two troopers were traveling on West University Boulevard when they passed a Dodge Durango and noticed the driver was staring at them. The driver then pulled into a private driveway and when the troopers passed the driveway, the owner of the property waved them over and said the two men in the Durango didn't have permission to be on the property.

When the troopers approached the SUV they noticed the tags had expired more than a year earlier. According to the report, the driver, later identified as Guy Edward Hadorn, rolled up his window, locked the doors and refused to get out of the vehicle.

Eventually, Hadorn turned the keys in the ignition and took off further into the property with the troopers in pursuit, the report stated. Hadorn then got out of the vehicle and took off on foot.

The troopers found 1.6 ounces of methamphetamine, baggies, a digital scale and a Glock pistol inside the car and Hadorn's passenger told the troopers Hadorn "freaked out" and fled from them because of the methamphetamine.

A search of Hadorn's phone revealed multiple electronic messages pertaining to drug sales, the report stated.

Warrants for Hadorn's arrest were issued for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felony, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest, resisting arrest and driving while license suspended.

The most serious charge is the drug charge, which is a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison.

On Tuesday, an Odessa Police Department officer pulled over a Ford Explorer with bad dealer tags at a convenience store on South Crane Avenue around 9 a.m.

According to an OPD report, Hadorn, hopped out of the car, ignored the officer's commands to get back inside and went into the store.

Hadorn was detained and then arrested when the officer discovered the outstanding warrants, the report stated. The officer found 0.131 ounces of marijuana and a $300 stolen tattoo machine in his possession.

Hadorn was booked into the Ector County jail on the outstanding warrants and on suspicion of possession of marijuana, evading arrest and possession of stolen property. He remains in custody on surety bonds totaling $159,500.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, Wesley Woods, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance after police said they found 6.87 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket. He remains in the Ector County jail on a $40,000 surety bond on the second-degree felony, which is punishable by two to 20 years in prison.