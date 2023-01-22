Odessan arrested after shooting

Jan. 21—A dispute over $20 in a drug transaction led to a shooting and the arrest of an Odessa man on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a shots fired call from 14th Street and North Tom Green around 11 p.m. Jan. 7.

When officers arrived, they learned a man had been shot multiple times and had been taken to Odessa Regional Medical Center by a privately owned vehicle.

Officers obtained surveillance footage and saw a man walk to the intersection and start talking to some people who arrived in a Cadillac Escalade. They watched the people open fire on the man even after he fell down in the middle of the street, the report stated.

The surveillance videos show one of the suspects rifling through the man's pockets and another suspect shooting toward the west before they all ultimately leave.

When officers spoke to the victim, he said he'd agreed to sell a woman marijuana for $60 via text and he got shot when he wouldn't agree to sell it for $40 when he met up with the people at 14th Street and Tom Green, the report stated.

During the ongoing investigation, a man came forward and told officers he was parked west of the shooting scene at the time of the incident, the report stated. The man said he'd also agreed to buy marijuana from the man who was shot and he was fired upon when he tried to leave when the gunfire erupted.

Officers found bullet holes in the man's car.

After an extensive search involving interviews and cell phone searches, officers obtained arrest warrants for Alexander Hernandez, a convicted felon.

Hernandez was arrested Jan. 14 on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The assault charges are second-degree felonies punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Hernandez remains in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $65,000 and a parole violation charge.