Odessan arrested on suspicion of DWI

Jan. 4—A 45-year-old Odessa man with a history of DWI convictions was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated Monday night, but not until he led the officer who was trying to pull him over to his house.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer spotted Fernando Galvez Ruvalcaba driving a Dodge Ram 1500 around West Murphy Street and South Crane Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Monday and activated his lights and sirens because one of the truck's brake lights wasn't working.

Ruvalcaba kept going on Murphy before turning onto Bruck Avenue, Maple Street and Divine Avenue, the report stated. He then pulled into a residence in the 300 block of Divine Avenue.

According to the report, Ruvalcaba smelled like alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and had bloodshot eyes with dilated pupils.

After learning Ruvalcaba had been convicted of DWI in Illinois and Ector County in the past, he was arrested on suspicion of DWI 3rd or more, a third-degree felony and fleeing from police, a misdemeanor, the report stated. The DWI charge is punishable by a prison sentence of two to 10 years.

He was released from the Ector County jail Tuesday after posting surety bonds totaling $22,000.