Odessan arrested on suspicion of injury to a child

Sep. 7—An Odessa man was arrested Monday after an Ector County Sheriff's lieutenant reported seeing him punch a 12-year-old boy in the face repeatedly at the Ector County Coliseum.

According to an ECSO report, deputies were working off-duty security at a coliseum event when they learned of a fight inside the grounds of the coliseum around 11 p.m. Monday. As they responded, they saw several kids walking toward the exit yelling at another group.

The lieutenant saw Devon Dunn, 18, run at the 12-year-old and strike him in the face several times with a closed fist, the report stated.

After taking Dunn into custody, deputies found cocaine in one of his pockets, according to the report.

Dunn was arrested on suspicion of injury to a child and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Both offenses are state jail felonies punishable by six months to two years in prison.

Dunn remained in the Ector County jail Wednesday on surety bonds totaling $15,000.