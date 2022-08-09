Odessan arrested on suspicion of prostitution

Aug. 8—A 61-year-old Odessa woman was arrested on suspicion of prostitution last week.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives were investigating a business in the 700 block of West County Road and Ting Sanphouphara agreed to conduct sex acts for money.

An officer gave the woman $300 for a specific act and after she told him to remove his clothing, he arrested her on suspicion of prostitution, which is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail, the report stated.

Online jail records indicate Sanphouphara was booked under the last name of Sanphoupharath early Thursday morning and was released Friday after posting a $1,000 surety bond.