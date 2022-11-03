Odessan arrested on weapon charges

Nov. 2—A 20-year-old Odessa man was arrested Tuesday on two weapon charges following an investigation into a September fight.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a fight call from a convenience store on East Eighth Street Sept. 11 and when they were on their way, dispatchers reported someone had fired off four to five shots.

When officers arrived, the large group of people involved in the fight had left, but the officers found four 9 mm casings in the parking lot, the report stated.

Surveillance videos showed multiple people fighting in the parking lot and a man wearing a yellow T-shirt, black and white Nikes and light blue torn jeans taking a handgun out of his pocket and firing a round before walking out of camera view, the report stated. The same man was also seen inside the store.

According to the report, the man was identified as Christian Organ and Organ is seen wearing the same clothes in photos on a social media website the night of the shooting. The report states he is holding a gun in one hand in the pictures and a large plastic bag of what appears to be marijuana in the other hand.

Organ was booked into the Ector County jail Tuesday on the third-degree felony of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm and on the misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm in certain municipalities. He remained in the Ector County jail Wednesday afternoon on surety bonds totaling $30,000.