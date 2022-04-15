Odessan charged with aggravated assault

Apr. 14—An Odessa man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a woman told police her daughter's father shot at them.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, the woman said she and her younger brother went to a residence on South Tom Green on April 7 to get her daughter and there was a disturbance during which her daughter's father, Isaac Mancha, threatened to shoot her. As she drove away, the woman said she heard three shots.

The woman's brother also told police he had seen Mancha, 20, retrieve a gun from his Ford Explorer prior to the shooting, according to the report.

Officers found three .45 caliber cartridge casings at the scene and a "bullet defect" in a house across the street from Mancha's, the report stated.

Mancha was arrested on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.