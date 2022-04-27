Odessan charged in assault

Apr. 26—According to Odessa police, a 55-year-old man went from a possible reckless driving charge to an aggravated assault charge last week.

On April 20, an Drury Lane resident called police and told them that a man doing donuts in front of his house with a Chevrolet Silverado pointed a black and silver gun at him after calling him over to the pickup truck. According to the OPD report, the man said he feared for his life.

Officers found a pickup matching the suspect's nearby and when they stopped it, the driver, later identified as Ernest Marquez, got out and "knowingly evaded" officers on foot, the report said.

Marquez was later found hiding under a vehicle and was taken into custody.

According to the report, officers found two black and silver paintball guns and a BB rifle inside the truck, along with opened beer cans. Officers also learned the truck had been reported stolen in mid-January to Odessa police.

Marquez was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, driving while under the influence/open container and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He also had a warrant for violating a promise to appear in court. He remains jailed on surety bonds totaling $34,500.