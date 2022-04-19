Odessan charged in burglary

Apr. 18—A 32-year-old Odessa man was arrested on suspicion of burglary after an observant resident told police she'd spotted him in the garage of one of his neighbors and taken pictures of him stealing items.

An Odessa Police Department report details thatqw a resident of Douglas Drive called 911 shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday to say a man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie had walked into his neighbor's garage with a wheelbarrow from an alleyway and stolen several items.

An officer spotted a man fitting that description when he arrived in the area and the man, later identified as Chrisitian Escalera Ochoa, ran away, but was later caught, according to the report.

Ochoa, who the report said has been convicted of evading arrest four times, admitted to being high on methamphetamine.

An air compressor, weed eater, subwoofer, speakers, shop vacuum and a pair of Nike shoes belonging to the home owner were found in the open backyard of a home in the 1100 block of East 44th Street, according to the report.

Ochoa's shoe print was near the property, the report said.

Ochoa was arrested on suspicion of burglary, evading arrest with prior convictions and public intoxication.