Odessan charged in harboring runaway

Apr. 13—A 39-year-old Odessa man was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center Sunday after a 14-year-old runaway from Midland told police he'd given her methamphetamine and a bong to smoke it.

An Odessa Police Department report detailed that a teen-aged boy began running away from them after he spotted their patrol car and when they talked to him, they found out the 14-year-old Midland resident had been reported as a runaway. They also learned another runaway from Midland, a 14-year-old girl, was staying at a motel on East Highway 80.

When officers arrived at the motel, the man renting the room, Thomas Benjamin Lozano, initially told them the girl was no longer there, but he eventually told them she was in the bathroom, the report stated.

When the officers found the girl, they learned she'd been using meth in the bathroom, meth supplied by Lozano, according to the report.

Lozano was arrested on suspicion of endangering a child and two counts of harboring a runaway. The report states Lozano was also arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence because the officers said they discovered he'd discarded a baggie of marijuana in the back of their patrol car.

Lozano remained in the ECLEC Wednesday on five bonds totaling $26,000.

Court records indicate Lozano is awaiting trial in four other cases in which he's charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, burglary and criminal trespass.