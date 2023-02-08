Odessan confesses to selling pills

Feb. 7—An Odessa man arrested by undercover narcotics officers after selling them M30 pills confessed to selling roughly 5,000 of the fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills over the last five months and five to six pounds of marijuana.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a tip in November that Robert Heath Collins Jr. was selling M30 pills out of his house in the 1500 block of Broughton Avenue.

On Jan. 31, undercover officers bought more than six ounces of M30 pills from Collins and arrested him, the report stated.

Collins confessed to selling the pills and marijuana after being Mirandized, the report stated.

He was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance four grams to 200 grams, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison.

Collins was released from the Ector County jail Saturday after posting a $75,000 surety bond.