Odessan convicted in robbery

Jan. 16—A 36-year-old career criminal who was convicted of robbery during a jury trial last year pleaded guilty to two more robberies last week and received two 12-year concurrent sentences.

An Ector County jury found Fredrick Calicutt guilty of robbing the Smoker's Oasis on Grandview Avenue and sentenced him to 15 years in prison despite Ector County Dusty Gallivan asking them to send him to prison for life.

On Wednesday, Calicutt pleaded guilty to two additional robberies that took place on Jan. 6, 2020 and a fourth robbery case was dismissed.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Judge Justin Low sentenced Calicutt to 12 years in prison on each count and ordered them to be served at the same time as the 15-year sentence.

While Calicutt can appeal his conviction and sentence in the Smoker's Oasis robbery, he can't appeal his conviction and sentences in the other two robberies.

Although Calicutt was only on trial in the Smoker's Oasis case in October, he represented himself and made mistakes that allowed Gallivan to present evidence he robbed a DK, Kent Kwik and Subway in the same neighborhood within hours of the Smoker's Oasis robbery.

Calicutt told jurors his now-deceased twin brother committed all of the robberies, but an investigator with the Ector County District Attorney's Office was never able to confirm Calicutt even had a twin.

Before he went to trial Calicutt had nine prior convictions for robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. At least seven other similar charges were dismissed through the plea agreement process.