Odessan faces child porn charges

Sep. 23—A 37-year-old West Odessa man is facing multiple child pornography charges following an investigation launched by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS records, a search warrant was served at the West University Boulevard home of Daniel Martinez II due to a national center tip and as a result, multiple pornographic images of children were found on Martinez's two laptop and two desktop computers.

Martinez was arrested Wednesday on four warrants for possession of child pornography by DPS and he was released from the Ector County jail Thursday after posting $100,000 in surety bonds. The charge is a Class 3 felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.