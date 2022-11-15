Odessan facing 2 aggravated assault charges

Nov. 15—An Odessa man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal bar shooting is now facing two aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Nicholas James Thompson, 41, was arrested Nov. 5, hours after Aaron Ramos, 27, was shot once in the chest outside Pat's Place in the 7400 block of Andrews Highway. Ramos died at Medical Center Hospital.

Thompson is accused of firing more than a dozen rounds at Ramos, a 23-year-old man and Ramos' wife after some sort of dispute took place inside the bar. According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, Ramos' wife fell to the ground during the shooting and escaped being shot. The other man is recovering from four gunshot wounds.

According to the report, Thompson admitted firing his weapon toward people because he said they were coming toward him and he was scared. A 31-year-old man who witnesses said fled with Thompson that night told investigators he didn't hear or see the shooting and only learned about it from Thompson later.

The two new charges Thompson is facing pertain to the man shot four times and Ramos' wife.

Initially, Thompson was being held in the Ector County jail on a $350,000 surety bond. He was released Thursday after posting that bond and an additional $50,000 for the two new charges.