Odessan facing aggravated assault charges

Jun. 14—A 19-year-old Odessa resident was arrested Sunday night after he was accused of pointing a gun at two other teenagers.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, dispatchers received a call around 7:30 p.m. Sunday from someone stating a backseat passenger of a Chevrolet Avalanche had just pointed a gun at him while in the parking lot of the Denny's restaurant on West 42nd Street.

When officers arrived, they conducted a high-risk stop on the vehicle, but the backseat passenger, who was identified as Peter Andiel Lao, 19, ran away, the report stated.

The 911 caller, another 19-year-old, told officers the driver of the Avalanche had driven up to him while they were both traveling east on West 42nd Street. According to the report, he said Lao rolled down his window and pointed a handgun with an extended-style magazine at him and his 15-year-old brother.

The alleged victim told officers he pulled up behind the Denny's and Lao pointed the gun at him again. He said the two physically fought before he left the location, the report stated.

Officers found two handguns in the back seat of the Avalanche, including a Glock with an extended-style magazine, the report stated.

Lao, who was found at an apartment complex on Andrews Highway, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison, and evading arrest.

Lao remained in the Ector County jail Wednesday on surety bonds totaling $54,000.