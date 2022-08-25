Odessan facing drug charges

Aug. 25—An undercover operation led to the arrest last week of an Odessa man on drug and other charges.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives received a tip that Tony Anthony Davis Jr., who also goes by "Batman," was distributing methamphetamine from an apartment on Oakwood Drive. The detectives arranged to buy two ounces of meth from Davis on Aug. 15 and watched him as he set out to delivery it.

Detectives tried to pull Davis over for a traffic violation, but he evaded them. According to the report, Davis ended up stopping at a dead end in the 4500 block of East University Boulevard and he "gave up exiting the vehicle when taken into custody."

Detectives found somewhere between four and 200 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle and Davis admitted he was on his way to deliver two ounces of methamphetamine, according to the report. Davis also admitted he'd thrown some meth out of the window while he was trying to dodge them.

Davis was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and driving while license is suspended. He remained in the Ector County jail Wednesday on surety bonds totaling $81,000.