Odessan facing felony charges

Aug. 24—An Odessa man is facing several potential felony charges after police said they linked him to a burglary and two stolen vehicles.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 52nd Street resident called police on Aug. 7 to say his Ford F250 had been stolen along with $1,000 cash, an iPad, a set of Milwaukee tools worth $1,000, a portable printer, a bucket of pipe fittings and a set of brand new taillights.

Officers tracked the iPad to a residence on Century Avenue and three people inside the home said they'd seen Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 30, in a pickup truck matching the description of the stolen truck, according to the report.

Officers spoke with Crenshaw on the phone and he gave them a variety of stories about the iPad and the truck, according to the report. At one point he said he gave the truck back to the friend who gave it to him because "it came with too many problems since people almost got arrested" over it.

The officers sought a warrant for Crenshaw's arrest charging him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

One week later, employees of A&B Service and Actuation called authorities to say someone had broken into the business on East Interstate Highway 20 the night before and stole a Ford F350 pickup truck, $7,000 in hand tools, $10,000 in machinist tools, $3,000 in power tools, a 65-inch TV, a crossbow, a $2,500 fluke meter and $1,000 in straps.

Officers tracked the pickup truck to the 2800 block of East 11th Street and found several of the stolen items inside it.

According to the report, Crenshaw ran away from officers when he saw them, hopped over a barbed wire fence and hid in a shed, where he was arrested.

Crenshaw eventually confessed to breaking into the business and stealing the items and the truck, according to the report. Police found the TV, 4.2 grams of methamphetamine and other stolen items inside his hotel room, the report stated.

Police found the Ford F250 that had been stolen on Aug. 7 in a parking lot on South John Ben Sheppherd Parkway following Crenshaw's arrest, according to the OPD report.

Crenshaw remains in the Ector County jail on the following charges: two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, evading arrest, burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance more than four grams, less than 200 grams. His bonds total $74,000.