Odessan facing felony theft charges

Nov. 2—An Odessa man is facing a felony charge after he was caught on video surveillance stealing copper wiring from OXY USA on West Mockingbird Lane in Ector County.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, deputies received a theft-in-progress call from the company around 3:20 a.m. Friday and when they arrived they found Richard Chipman, 52, roughly 60 yards from the business. They also found a hole cut in the south fence with spooled and cut copper wiring and tools on the outside of the hole, the report stated.

Deputies were provided surveillance video showing Chipman and another man entering the property and pulling wire through the hole in the fence, the report stated.

Chipman admitted he entered the property, but said he was unaware that the other person was also taking items from the building located on the property, the report stated.

Chipman was arrested on suspicion of burglary of a building and theft of material, both a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years in prison. He was arrested Tuesday after posting bonds totaling $5,000.