Odessan facing intoxication assault charge

Apr. 28—A 39-year-old Odessa man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a three-vehicle November collision officials believe was alcohol related.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, Michael Wayne Cox was traveling 97.5 miles an hour in a Ford F-250 on West County Road Nov. 13 when he rear-ended the back of a GMC Sierra, causing it to leave the roadway, hit a pole, re-enter the roadway and rear-end a Ford Mustang. Cox's vehicle continued southbound rolling several times before landing south of the other two vehicles near the Taco Bell/KFC.

Cox was taken to Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the GMC sustained three broken ribs, a fractured vertebrae and injuries to his right hand, the report stated. The driver of the Mustang and his passenger weren't seriously injured.

According to the report, officers obtained a search warrant to obtain the data from Cox's vehicle in order to determine how fast it was going and another search warrant to obtain his blood alcohol level.

The medical records showed Cox had a blood alcohol level of 0.25, the report stated.

Cox was arrested on a warrant for intoxication assault with vehicle causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

He was released after posting a $30,000 surety bond.