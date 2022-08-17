Odessan facing second murder charge

Aug. 17—An Odessa man who pleaded guilty to shooting a man to death more than 20 years ago is now facing a murder charge in the death of his mother.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, Billy Joe Campbell Jr., 59, was arrested in October after authorities launched in investigation in August upon discovering his mother's ribs, elbow and wrist had been fractured and she'd sustained a subdural hematoma. Deputies also alleged Carol Ann Campbell had numerous abrasions, lacerations and bruises.

Campbell was arrested on suspicion of injury to an elderly person, a Class 2 felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan said after reviewing the case his office recently sought a murder indictment for Campbell and were successful. If convicted, he is now facing a prison sentence of five years to life.

Campbell was booked into the Ector County jail on Tuesday and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Ector County District Court records indicate Campbell was sentenced to 10 years in prison for murder in November 2001. Campbell admitted he shot Adrian Arenivas to death in August 1996.

According to Odessa American archives, Arenivas' body was found by hikers Sept. 2, 1996 off the roadway north of University Boulevard and Westcliff Street. The 31-year-old had been shot in the head. His 1997 Jeep Wrangler was found in Ojinaga, Mexico.

Arenivas had last been seen Aug. 27, 1996 leaving the Midland restaurant where he worked as a waiter.

Campbell and Tomas Urias were indicted in connection with the murder in November 2000. Urias testified at his trial he and Campbell lured the victim to Campbell's home and he shot Arenivas to steal his Jeep after he refused to give them the vehicle and report it as stolen. Urias said he owed a drug dealer $60,000 and the Jeep was a partial payment. The jury convicted Urias in less than an hour. He was sentenced to 48 years in prison.

Campbell is also awaiting trial on a drug possession case. According to online court records, Campbell is accused of possessing methamphetamine in October 2021.