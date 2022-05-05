Odessan found guilty of murder

May 4—An Ector County jury took a little over an hour Wednesday to convict a 23-year-old Odessa man of shooting a 17-year-old boy to death over a drug deal.

Assistant Ector County District Attorneys Kortney Williams and Melissa Williams presented evidence throughout their two-day trial that Desmond Tuggle shot and killed Osvaldo "Chevy" Renteria to death on May 16, 2020 moments after Renteria paid Destiny Barrera for a quarter ounce of marijuana with a fake $100 bill and ran away.

Renteria was shot once in the back and was found 25 feet from where the exchange took place. He died at the hospital several hours later after losing his entire body's volume of blood while doctors tried to save him.

Tuggle confessed to Odessa Police Sgt. Justin Caid the next morning and again on the stand Tuesday. However, he repeatedly said he simply reacted after Renteria "snatched" the marijuana from Barrera, his girlfriend. He insisted it was a "flight or fight" situation and he'd had no time to think.

During closing arguments Wednesday morning, Tuggle's defense attorney, Johanna Curry, made several different arguments. She suggested jurors shouldn't consider Tuggle's confession because he initially told Caid that he wasn't there that night.

"He's already been shown to be a liar...why should we take that as gospel?" Curry said.

She pointed out police did not conduct any gunshot residue tests on either Barrera or Tuggle, did not conduct any ballistics testing on the .357 Magnum Tuggle said he used and they didn't do any fingerprint comparisons. She also said they didn't check to see who the gun was registered to.

"We have no physical evidence beyond the confession," Curry said. "A confession without more proof is a not guilty."

An Ector County grand jury declined to indict Barrera and she testified against Tuggle Tuesday. She refuted Tuggle's contention that Renteria had "snatched" the marijuana from her hand and thereby was shot after "robbing" them.

Curry said she'd leave it up to them, but she personally couldn't differentiate between the two people in Tuggle's Dodge Nitro on the video surveillance and suggested Barrera could be the guilty party.

"Did she want to get rid of my client? How do we know she didn't fire that gun and my client confessed because he was trying to save her?" Curry asked.

She then said if Tuggle did fire the gun that night, that doesn't mean he intended to kill Renteria.

"He didn't have to aim. You just straighten your arm out and shoot. That's not aiming," Curry said. "He was just reacting to what had just happened it wasn't intentionally and it wasn't knowingly."

Anticipating some of Curry's arguments, Melissa Williams had earlier argued during her closing argument that the jury can determine Tuggle acted knowingly and intentionally because he knew he was going to a drug deal, he armed himself, he signaled Renteria to the car by flashing his headlights, he grabbed, aimed and fired the gun and he fled the scene. In addition, the evidence showed he removed the spent shell casing from the revolver, bleached the gun, hid it and lied to the police.

In order to convict Tuggle of murder, the jury had to find that Tuggle acted "knowingly and intentionally."

During her rebuttal closing argument, Kortney Williams said she was confused by Curry's argument.

"Somebody else shot him, but Desmond shot him?" she asked.

She reiterated her co-counsel's arguments, saying the gun wasn't magnetized to Tuggle's hand and it didn't raise and fire on its own.

"Every piece of evidence points to one story and one conclusion," Kortney Williams said.

She said Tuggle's own words show why he should be convicted of murder and she then played a snippet of Tuggle's police confession.

"I pulled the trigger. I raised that gun. It's that simple."

The jury will consider Tuggle's possible sentence this afternoon in the 70th District Court, Judge Denn Whalen's courtroom.