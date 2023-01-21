Odessan gets 15 years in manslaughter, robbery

Jan. 20—A 20-year-old Odessa man accused of committing an armed robbery and weeks later shooting a girl to death was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday after entering a plea agreement.

According to Ector County court records, Chaviya Crosby was accused of robbing a man at gunpoint on Feb. 8, 2020. He posted a surety bond of $50,000 and was released from the Ector County jail two days later. He was indicted in March 2020 in that case.

On April 10, 2020, OPD officers received a medical call from an apartment in the 900 block of West University and when they arrived they found Jasmine Lozano, 17, dead of a gunshot wound.

Crosby was arrested after detectives determined he'd shot Lozano during an argument and he was indicted in June 2020 on a first-degree felony charge of murder.

Court records show Crosby pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated robbery Wednesday and was sentenced to two concurrent 15-year prison sentences by Judge Justin Low as stipulated to in the plea agreement.

He was given credit for just over the 1,000 days he's already spent in the Ector County jail.