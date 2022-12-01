Odessan gets 40 years in shooting death

Nov. 30—An Odessa man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder in the 70th Ector County District Court.

Mattew Brian Roe, 25, was indicted in July 2021 in connection with the April 12, 2021 death of Pablo Ibarra Melendez, 25.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, a woman told investigators Roe was sitting in the second row of a minivan when he shot Melendez in the back of the head as Melendez was driving west in the 4600 block of Papaw Street in Pleasant Farms.

Roe fled the scene after the shooting.