Odessan killed while walking along roadway

Dec. 20—A 31-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of criminal negligent homicide after police said he struck and killed a pedestrian.

According to the Odessa Police Department, authorities believe David Wheatley, 36, was walking north on the eastbound shoulder of West County Road when Arturo Cerros struck him by going onto the shoulder in a Chevrolet Avalanche to pass other vehicles in the 7200 block.

Criminally negligent homicide is a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years in prison.

No bail has yet been set.